Another major MMORPG will be coming to the PlayStation 4 soon. Developer Pearl Abyss officially announced that Black Desert will be heading to the platform later in 2019. While we’ll have to wait for a release date announcement, Black Desert will be available for preorder on July 2, 2019. The PlayStation 4 version follows prior releases on PC and the Xbox One.

Black Desert originally released back in 2015 in South Korea, and has since expanded to nations all over the world. While at first exclusive to PC, it later launched on the Xbox One earlier in 2019. It currently has 20 million players worldwide, and the expansion to the PS4 opens this hugely popular title to an even bigger audience.

In Black Desert, players begin their journey by creating a character of their own, using what Pearl Abyss describes as “the most developed character customization system of any game” currently available. Once you have the perfect hero, you’ll be able to enter the massive open-world map, though be alert. You’ll have to master its real-time combat system to ensure you survive. Black Desert will also be PlayStation 4 Pro enhanced, allowing you to experience this world in full 4K!

Preordering Black Desert will give you early access, though we’ll have to wait for more details on that. You’ll also get exclusive in-game content for preordering, allowing you to start this adventure on the right foot. The UI for Black Desert on the PlayStation 4 is said to be optimized for the platform, meaning players should have no trouble jumping in when it finally does release.

With the upcoming Caravan Stories, Final Fantasy XIV, and now Black Desert, the PS4 has quietly become a home for hugely popular MMOs. You’ll be able to see for yourself what has made Black Desert so popular when it releases later in 2019. Of course, you’ll be able to preorder it on July 2, 2019 for early access.