Catherine: Full Body will be heading Westward soon, and now we know Joker and the Phantom Thieves will be along for the ride. Atlus has confirmed that the “Joker & The Phantom Thieves Commentary Set” will be available in the West at launch. Even better, it will bring the entire cast of Persona 5 back together again.

Take a sneak peek at the DLC below:

The “Joker & The Phantom Thieves Commentary Pack” will introduce Persona 5 protagonist Joker as a playable character in Catherine: Full Body. He will be playable in the Colosseum and Babel modes. However, he won’t be coming alone. Joker will bring all of the Phantom Thieves with him. Though they won’t be playable, Ryuji, Ann, and friends can provide commentary while players climb Catherine’s trademark towers.

The Persona 5 DLC pack will available as part of the Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition. However, it will be available as a standalone purchase following its launch. This DLC pack was already part of Catherine: Full Body in Japan. There, it was included with first-run editions of the remaster, though it was also later available as a separate purchase.

Catherine Full Body Persona 5 DLC Will be Heading West WATCH GALLERY

Catherine: Full Body released in Japan earlier in 2019. While the Japanese release was available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, the West will only be able to play it on the PS4. We don’t have to wait much longer to play this remaster of the fan-favorite Catherine, which originally appeared on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Catherine: Full Body will release on September 3, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

Will you be taking on the towers as Joker in Catherine: Full Body? Let us know!