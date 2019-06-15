CD Projekt RED’s Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 developers initially shot down the idea of contacting Keanu Reeves to play the role of Johnny Silverhand because they thought it would be “impossible” to get the actor on board. However, not only was Reeves willing to have a conversation about the role, he surprised the developers by picking up on the character “fairly quickly.”

Speaking to GameSpot Sasko said that Reeves even helped to shape Silverhand’s character by making various suggestions. He added:

When we started recording Keanu, he was getting into the character and we’re like, ‘Wow, okay, he’s already picking it up.’ And he was actually interested in how it works out. [Keanu is] not really a guy that is a gamer, but he’s actually really interested in games. And he’s super clever and very open. He’s very humble. And then we gave him lines, and our adaptation director introduced him to the scene, explaining what happens like the director for a movie. Keanu started acting and said, ‘I would like to suggest this thing or that thing, or I would actually play it like this or that.’ And he’s also the guy who can take feedback very well, you know, I think he’s used to it, being directed, but also trying to look for his own vision for the character. And very, very often he was suggesting, ‘Okay, yeah we should change this because that sounds more natural, that will be better,’ and so on. And so he was a really good asset in the team.

CD Projekt RED previously revealed that Silverhand is the second most important character in Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll be able to see how well Reeves plays the role on April 16, 2020, when the game will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: GameSpot]

