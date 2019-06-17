While Bungie is likely still trying to figure out what’s next following its split with Activision, it wants to make sure it keeps updates coming at a consistent pace. With Destiny 2 going free-to-play, Bungie has been reevaluating how it wants to release the expansions to its player base. While that ideally means more frequent updates, as well as the ability to pick and choose which expansions players want to play, the developer isn’t going to sacrifice its workers’ well-being to achieve this.

Now that Destiny 2 is fully independent, one of Bungie’s first goals was to eliminate the previous model of releasing expansions. Instead of having to play through all of the prior expansions to take part in Shadowkeep, for example, players will be able to jump right in. With the release of Destiny 2: New Light (the free-to-play base model), it’s very likely even more players will suit up and become Guardians. Bungie doesn’t want to make joining friends in a new raid, for example, too much of a hassle.

Should a player decide to give Destiny 2: Shadowkeep a go, they don’t need to worry about grinding for hours on end. “If you’re a new player we want to start you at, with the current season’s power level, the same light level,” said Bungie design lead Raylene Decker. While players shouldn’t expect to be put “at the very top” in terms of levels, it should be satisfactory enough to be a part of the action.

While all of this certainly is ambitious, project lead Scott Taylor refuses to let this compromise the staff’s well-being. Quite frankly, Taylor says that, while everyone at Bungie is excited for the future, the most important thing is making sure the team is taken care off. “It’s very important that our team is happy and healthy and excited,” he explains. Saying that he wants “people to come into work every day being excited and happy to work there,” keeping players engaged with more updates shouldn’t interfere with a healthy work life.

Big changes are on the horizon for Destiny 2. In addition to the new expansion and free-to-play model, cross-saves are finally a reality. However, cross-platform play currently isn’t in the cards, though Bungie is interested in the idea.

