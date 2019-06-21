Fans and critics alike are ecstatic at how well developer Beenox recaptured the magic of Naughty Dog’s Crash Team Racing with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. However, while the core game’s charm makes for a world of fun, the multiplayer side of things isn’t doing so hot. Already, players are experiencing issues online. Some bugs have folks and their carts disappearing from races. Others on Reddit have reported troubles with lag and seeing racers teleport through maps. Thankfully, Beenox is aware of these problems and has gotten to work on the necessary fixes.

The studio took to Twitter to address the issues plaguing Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s online experience. See the post in question linked below:

As CTR Nitro-Fueled launches globally and our online service is ramping up, we are monitoring feedback and making adjustments to the game. An immediate fix is in the works to address the online multiplayer experience. We appreciate your patience and we will keep you posted. — Beenox (@BeenoxTeam) June 21, 2019

While the wait for online issues to be fixed persists, perhaps some would like to begin chipping away at Crash Team Racing’s Platinum trophy. The trophy list went live weeks before launch, showing off just how challenging getting 100 percent completion may be for this entry in the Crash Bandicoot saga.

The fun won’t stop there, either. Beenox already has plans in place to ensure there’s reason for players to return to the title with post-launch content. It will start with seasonal Grand Prix events, the first of which is set to kick off on July 3rd. Players should expect to see a new race track debut with each of the Grand Prix events, replete with challenges that will net interesting rewards.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now available online and in stores for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms.

[Sources: Beenox on Twitter, Reddit]