This week’s PS4 new releases features Furwind, Samurai Shodown, The Sinking City, and much more. The PSVR sees three releases, including a chance to check out New York as everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

Akash: Path of the Five (Digital)

Attack of Toy Tanks (Digital, Cross-Buy)

Car Mechanic Simulator (Digital, Retail)

F1 2019 (Digital, Retail) – Out 6/28

Furwind (Digital) – Out 6/27

Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love (Digital)

Kid Tripp (Digital, Cross-Buy)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (Digital, Retail)

Nekopara Vol.3 (Digital) – Out 6/27

Paper Dolls Original (Digital)

Pool Nation FX (Digital)

Samurai Shodown (Digital, Retail)

The Sinking City (Digital, Retail)

Super Neptunia RPG (Digital)

War Tech Fighters (Digital) – Out 6/27

We. The Revolution (Digital)

PSVR New Releases

Counter Fight 3 (Digital)

Medusa and Her Lover (Digital)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Digital)

PS Vita New Releases

Attack of Toy Tanks (Digital, Cross-Buy)

Furwind (Digital) – Out 6/27

Kid Tripp (Digital, Cross-Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

