Electronic Arts has released the patch notes for Star Wars Battlefront II‘s June 2019 update. As we previously reported, the game’s newest update will be adding Anakin Skywalker’s appearance from The Clone Wars show, called “General Skywalker.” It will also add in some new reinforcements for players to use, like the highly requested Droidekas. But, it also will involve lots of balancing for the game’s Heroes and Villains.

DICE is rebalancing characters even further to smooth out the experience for players. Some of the most notable changes coming to the Heroes and Villains include changes to the animation speed of Yoda’s attacks, crouching for Blaster Heroes, an alteration to the amount of health gained from Kill Star Cards, and a shorter animation for Anakin’s Pull Dominance ability.

Luke Skywalker is getting a bunch of changes to make his Force abilities more effective as well. His Repulse ability now takes less time to charge (from 20 seconds to 17 seconds) and its radius has been increased from 10 to 12 meters. Luke’s attack animations have been sped up, and his Jedi Fighter Star Card’s stamina values have been changed (from 5-6-8-10 to 20-25-30-35).

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

FEATURES

Naboo – Theed is now available to play on Capital Supremacy.

Added the Droideka as a playable character in the Enforcer class in the prequel era.

Added the TX-130 as a playable vehicle in the Armor class in the prequel era.

A new appearance for Anakin Skywalker, General Skywalker, is now available to unlock for Credits and Crystals.

More Clone Trooper appearances are now available (41st Scout Battalion, 212th Recon Division) to unlock for Credits and Crystals.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Improved readability of Front End messages.

Improved messaging when offers include both emotes and the corresponding voice line.

HERO CHANGES

Various visual improvements to the Lightsaber blades for all heroes, adding pointed tips and improving their brightness.

BLASTER HEROES

Blaster Heroes can now crouch.

HERO HEALTH STAR CARDS

Community Request: Adjusted the values of Health on Defeat Star Cards to be consistent across all heroes. Heal values upon defeating enemy heroes have been changed:

Anakin Skywalker’s “Reprisal” Star Card values from 30-60-90-120 to 40-60-80-100

Count Dooku’s “Rising Power” Star Card values from 50-70-90-110 to 40-60-80-100

Iden Versio’s “Friend In Battle” Star Card values from 40-50-60-70 to 40-60-80-100

Rey’s “Survivor” Star Card values from 30-40-50-60 to 40-60-80-100

Emperor Palpatine’s “Lightning Absorption” Star Card values from 10-15-20-25 to 40-60-80-100

YODA

Adjusted the animation of Yoda’s attacks for speed.

DARTH MAUL

Fixed an issue for Furious Throw where the lightsaber could get stuck in the AT-TE, E-Web, DF9, Hardcell or AAT vehicles.

Fixed an issue where Darth Maul’s Spin Attack ability continued to affect enemies if Darth Maul died during the animation.

ANAKIN

Anakin is released from the Pull Dominance ability animation sooner.

Fixed an issue where the Passionate Strike ability would not inflict lightsaber marks on objects.

GENERAL GRIEVOUS

Fixed an issue where General Grievous was no longer able to block with the Unrelenting Advance ability, if activated after holding the block button.

COUNT DOOKU

Fixed an issue where enemies could escape Count Dooku’s Expose Weakness by dashing or doing a combat roll.

Fixed an issue where Count Dooku’s body would slightly shake when performing an emote.

Fixed an issue where Count Dooku’s right hand thumb was clipping with the hilt of his lightsaber.

OBI-WAN KENOBI

Fixed an issue where the Defensive Rush ability would not inflict lightsaber marks on objects.

Fixed the delay between the animation of the Defensive Rush and the VFX when attacking an enemy who is blocking.

CHEWBACCA

Changed “Ground Breaking” Star Card to take effect whenever Chebacca defeats an enemy.

IDEN

Change “Friend In Battle” Star Card to take effect whenever Iden defeats an enemy.

Fixed an issue where Stun Droid had no functionality when used on an enemy who has a tall asset immediately behind them.

LUKE SKYWALKER

Reduced recharge time of Repulse from 20 seconds to 17 seconds.

Increased base radius of Repulse from 10 to 12 meters.

Changed Luke’s Jedi Fighter Stamina drain decrease from 5-6-8-10 to 20-25-30-35.

Adjusted the animation of Luke’s attacks for speed.

Fixed an issue where Luke could damage enemies with Rush after dying.

Fixed an issue where Luke’s fingers were clipping with his lightsaber hilt when performing the Greetings, Exalted Ones emote.

LEIA ORGANA

Fixed an issue where Leia’s hand was clipping with her head whenever she is getting damaged while reloading secondary fire.

EMPEROR PALPATINE

Change “Lighting Absorption” Star Card to take effect whenever Emperor Palpatine defeats an enemy.

HAN SOLO

Fixed an issue where Han Solo’s shirt was clipping through his jacket when on low settings.

DARTH VADER

Fixed an issue where Darth Vader’s Star Card Fueling the Rage would put the ability on cooldown, when the user eliminated enemies faster than the ability timer would indicate.

KYLO REN

Fixed an issue where Kylo Ren could inflict damage on enemies who are blocking with Lightsabers, when using Pull.

CAPTAIN PHASMA

Changed Beat Down Star Card to take effect whenever Captain Phasma defeats an enemy.

Fixed an issue where the Staff Strikes ability continues to affect enemies if Captain Phasma is defeated during the animation.

FINN

Removed sprint prevention during Big Deal.

REY

Fixed an issue where Rey’s Dash Strike ability could be triggered twice before the ability ended.

GAME MODE AND MAP CHANGES

General: Collision fixes and visual improvements on Jakku, Hoth, Endor, the Dreadnought and in Kashyyyk – Capital Supremacy and Kamino – Capital Supremacy.

CAPITAL SUPREMACY – GROUND PHASE

Fixed a visual issue where a character’s UI bar Health would widen when boarding a transport in the Ground Phase.

Fixed an issue where the AI would not fire at a player inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the color would occasionally be different between the hologram and the base of the Command Post when a player joins a match late.

CAPITAL SUPREMACY – CAPITAL SHIPS

Fixed an issue where background Starfighters could occasionally be seen when inside the capital ships.

Fixed a visual issue where the name of an enemy that sabotages an objective appeared blue (friendly) in the event log.

Added defeat volumes to prevent players from remaining stuck in the slide doors that open only for characters of the opposing team.

Fixed lighting bugs in the Dreadnought hangar ceiling.

Fixed an issue where the spotlights on the Cooling Room Core ceiling were misplaced.

CAPITAL SUPREMACY – CINEMATICS

Fixed various issues with rendering of assets caused by server latency.

CAMPAIGN

Fixed an issue where players were not able to equip Star Cards.

GALACTIC ASSAULT

Removed Resistance Transport Ships from appearing in the first phase on Jakku.

Added gunners inside the LAAT in the Clone intro for Naboo.

KASHYYYK

Fixed an issue where some players had reported noticing distorted texture glitches on level terrain.

JAKKU

Fixed an issue where the player was able to go outside the playable area by using Boba Fett.

CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS

ENFORCER AND INFILTRATOR

Changed the text for the Acquisition milestone to mention both Enforcer and Infiltrator classes.

ARC TROOPER

Reverted changes to the fire rate of the left hand, to fix inconsistencies between the two fire rates.

GENERAL CHANGES/MISC

Fixed an issue where selecting the chat channel using the mouse, would cause various issues the chat would not open the last used channel.

Added icons indicating the phases for the Clone Trooper appearances on the Customisation screen.

