Kevin Conroy May Have Teased a New Batman Arkham Series Game

Kevin Conroy, the actor known for his voice over work in Batman: The Animated Series and Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham series, put out a tweet that may be teasing another Batman: Arkham game from the UK based studio. Fans have been asking for another game in the series since Rocksteady’s last mainline outing with 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Conroy shared a tweet from Rocksteady where the company commemorated Arkham Knight‘s release in 2015, to which Conroy replied “but why stop there?”

Have a look at the Tweet for yourself!

But why stop there?!! https://t.co/QgHmBm6e2F — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) June 24, 2019

Conroy has been known to poke the hornet’s nest from time to time, as this isn’t the first time he has tweeted something regarding a new Batman game. On May 28th, 2019, Conroy shared a tweet from a Twitter user who had just beaten Batman: Arkham Asylum in the Return to Arkham bundle of games on the PS4. At the tail end of the tweet, the Twitter user tagged Rocksteady and said that it was time for a new game. Conroy shared the Tweet, tagging Rocksteady in the process and saying “Did you hear that @RocksteadyGames?” All of this teasing could mean that Rocksteady has something in the works regarding the Caped Crusader, but until any official word is given, take all of this with a grain of salt.

Rocksteady made Batman-related games for almost a decade, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think the studio would make another game about the character in the future. The studio’s most recent game in the series was Batman: Arkham VR. The VR title takes place between Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight (check out our review of the game.)

What do you think of Conroy’s tweet? Would you like to see another Batman game from Rocksteady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]