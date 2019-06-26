The Lethal League sequel, Lethal League Blaze, was unveiled in late 2017 and had a nebulous 2018 release window attached to it. While PC players received the title as promised, console gamers on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One were left waiting. Well, it seems the wait is finally nearing an end. Lethal League Blaze will come to consoles next month on July 12th. The title is scheduled to release later this year in Japan on September 12th.

Lethal League Blaze’s developer, Team Reptile, announced the news on its official Twitter page. See the post below:

July 12! Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/L5MUV8jjrI — Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) June 26, 2019

For the uninitiated, Lethal League is essentially a series about an illegal, “high speed ball game.” The idea is for opponents to hit each other with a ball moving at an incredibly high velocity, though it isn’t nearly as simple as it may sound. There’s a skill to it, as players employ combos, combo breakers, and special moves like those featured in the typical fighting game. Each time a player hits the ball, the projectile moves at a much faster rate, doubling in speed, often making it somewhat difficult to keep up with the action on-screen. This makes Lethal League fun to both watch and play. From the looks of it, Lethal League Blaze will be even more intensive.

Players can enjoy the game with local and online multiplayer that allows up to four competitors to take part at once. There are solo player options, too, thanks to an Arcade Mode that features a boss fight. A Story Mode allows players to dive deeper into the experience with the setting of Shine City as a backdrop.

