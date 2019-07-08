Are you curious why Respawn Entertainment went with a male protagonist for its Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? It seems rather simple, really. The recent Star Wars films have a female lead protagonist in Rey. As such, Respawn wanted to differentiate its work from what’s presently being done with the franchise on the big screen.

Game Director Stig Asmussen explained as much during a recent episode of Game Informer’s podcast. The director told podcast listeners the following: “We talked about different genders. We arrived where we were because at the time, Rey was the thing for Star Wars, and so it made a lot more sense for us to have a male protagonist.”

According to Asmussen, gender wasn’t the only big decision the team had to make, with regards to the protagonist’s appearance and background. During the interview, the Game Director also addressed why the lead character does not belong to an alien race. Respawn felt the lead in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order needed to be relatable. Asmussen explained, “ultimately we didn’t go with an alien race because we felt like–no pun intended–that would alienate a lot of people. We wanted to make sure there was a real human connection to that character we have in the game.”

For the full interview, check out Game Informer’s special edition podcast on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order below:

Those wanting a closer look at the game itself may want to check out the recently released gameplay demo. The uncut demo runs just over 25 minutes long, and shows off more of the Metroidvania influences.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on November 15h. Preorders for the game have already gone live online and at retailers.

[Source: Game Informer via Wccftech]