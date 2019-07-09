Is the “Beyond” update finally on its way to No Man’s Sky? Months after its initial reveal, the massive expansion has received an Australian classification, indicating a release is imminent. None of this is confirmed, but things definitely look to be coming together.

Word first came of its classification on the “AusVGClassifications” Twitter page, which soon spread throughout the internet. While the rating in itself doesn’t reveal any tantalizing information, it does mean an important step has been cleared before an official release. Ever since its original announcement, Hello Games has been fairly silent. (Though, that tends to be how it operates nowadays.)

For those unfamiliar, No Man’s Sky Beyond is the next major update to the once-struggling title. This update is perhaps the most exciting yet for fans, as it finally adds a long-requested feature: VR support. Fans of N0 Man’s Sky have been wanting to experience this uncharted universe with their PSVR headsets ever since launch, so it’s exciting to see that it’s finally becoming a reality.

No Man’s Sky Beyond was previously given a summer 2019 window, so it’s not surprising to see this information come out. We’ll have to wait from official confirmation from Hello Games and Sony before we can take all of this as fact, however.

No Man’s Sky has certainly turned itself around after a rocky launch in 2016. Things started to go on the upswing with the release of No Man’s Sky NEXT, an overhauled version of the original game that finally added multiplayer, among other features. The subsequent addition of “The Abyss” brought players to underwater depths.

In addition to VR support, No Man’s Sky Beyond will also introduce online multiplayer. While there isn’t anything to confirm with regards to a release date, it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.