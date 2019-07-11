The next entries in the Wolfenstein series are nearing launch and, according to the official Twitter account, have gone gold. Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot both will release on July 26, 2019.

Going gold means the games have completed production and are ready to be printed and distributed via physical and digital formats. Although, during the current climate of post-launch updates and day-one patches, games are rarely 100% “complete” when they release. We often see at least some form of an update after a game’s initial launch. Still, the idea of going gold means we won’t be seeing any delays in regards to the release dates of each game.

When it comes to the two new entries, it’s somewhat of a momentous occasion, as we’re getting multiple Wolfenstein entries on the same day, a first for the series.

Youngblood takes place 20 years after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and will focus on the twin daughters of B.J. Blazkowicz, named Jess and Soph. This entry will include an optional cooperative mode, in which players control one of the two sisters. The game will also be designed in a non-linear fashion, allowing players to complete missions in whichever order they choose. The main goal of this game is for the two sisters to find their father, B.J.

Launching the same day is Cyberpilot, a VR title that will be compatible with PSVR. This entry will act as a prequel to the aforementioned Youngblood, and will be from the point of view of a hacker working for the French Resistance. It will not be on-rails like many VR games, but instead will allow player to freely explore, just like its non-VR counterpart, Youngblood.

Both entries are budget titles. Youngblood will cost $39.99, while Cyberpilot will only be $19.99. Since the two are shorter experiences and did not have as long of a development cycle, the developer and publisher decided to lower their price points.

Now that we know they’ve both completed production, we can expect a smooth launch on July 26th. Does this news excite you? Will you be picking up either Youngblood or Cyberpilot? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]