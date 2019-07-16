Last month publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games revealed Keepers of the Void, new DLC for Darksiders III. Thankfully, the wait for the DLC’s launch wasn’t a long one. The second batch of post-launch content is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, adding additional adventures for Fury to get into. Players can pick it up on their platform of choice’s digital storefront for $12.99.

Keepers of the Void sees Darksiders III’s Fury venture into the Serpent Holes. While there on a quest from Vulgrim, Fury must dispatch an ancient enemy in an effort to restore order to the Serpent Holes. The task isn’t as simple as it may seem, however. Dropping into a hazardous area and battling a formidable foe never is. As such, Fury will face myriad challenges, including new enemy combatants and puzzles, all of which put her incredible skills to the test.

Interestingly, there’s more to it than the thrill of new adventure for players. The Keepers of the Void DLC also comes packed with new rewards, which can be purchased from the Demon Merchant himself, Vulgrim. These new rewards are supposedly of “tremendous” value. Players will likely take note of this upon seeing how many souls Vulgrim wants in exchange for them.

For a closer look at the kind of chaos Keepers of the Void has in store, check out the DLC’s launch trailer below:

Fans of the action series have even more to look forward to in the near future. During E3 2019, THQ Nordic unveiled a new project, a Diablo-inspired experience called Darksiders Genesis. Gunfire Games won’t be at the helm, though. Instead, Airship Syndicate will lead development on the new title, which is set to launch sometime later this year.

Darksiders III is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gamastura]

