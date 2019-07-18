This week has been full of deals: It started with Amazon Prime Day, then a PSN sale, and even Walmart’s “The Big Save.” The week is ending things right, as the PlayStation Blog has just announced a hefty PSN Flash Sale full of great games. You’ll find discounts on the Batman: Arkham games, Dead by Daylight, Hotline Miami, and the recent, A Plague Tale: Innocence.

You can find the full list of discounted PS4 games below. Do keep in mind that the sale prices are for PS Plus members, so if you don’t have an active membership, you’ll have a to pay a bit more. This Flash Sale will run through July 22, 2019.

8-Bit Invaders! $5.99

A Plague Tale: Innocence $34.99

Agents of Mayhem $4.99

Agents of Mayhem: Total Mayhem Bundle $7.49

Arkham Trilogy Bundle $23.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition $15.99

Bleed $3.24

Bleed 2 $3.74

Bleed 2 Special Edition Bundle $6.99

Bleed Special Edition Bundle $7.62

Broforce $3.74

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers $7.99

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ $24.99

Crossing Souls $6.74

Darkwood $10.49

Dayd: Through Time $6.99

Dead by Daylight $14.99

Dead by Daylight: The Saw Chapter $3.99

Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter $3.99

Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead $2.49

Dead by Daylight: Leatherface $2.49

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter $3.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection $7.49

Dead Island Definitive Edition $4.99

Dead Island Retro Revenge $1.24

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition $4.99

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer $7.49

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved $4.94

Golem Gates Digerati $17.49

Homefront: The Revolution $4.99

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle $9.99

Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass $3.74

Hotline Miami $2.49

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number $3.74

Legend of Kay Anniversary $11.99

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $6.99

Mother Russia Bleeds $3.74

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots $2.99

Omega Strike $2.99

Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Originals $2.49

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Marvel’s Women of Power $3.49

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 1 $4.99

Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 2 $4.99

Royal Roads $6.99

Ruiner $7.99

Shadow Warrior $7.49

Shadow Warrior 2 $9.99

Shift Quantum $5.99

Shift Quantum – Cyber-Noire Edition $8.09

Snooker Nation Championship $4.94

Super Blood Hockey $10.49

The Hotline Miami collection $4.99

The Savior’s Gang $3.49

The Shadow Warrior Collection $14.99

Titan Souls $3.74

Verlet Swing $10.49

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning $29.99

Let us know if you plan on grabbing anything this weekend while it’s on sale!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]