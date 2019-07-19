After months of waiting, Kingdom Hearts fans can finally get their hands on the second part of Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience soon. The free experience lets fans go through the beloved series in a whole new way. Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience’s next part will be available on July 25, 2019, so the wait won’t be long!

The announcement was made on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts Twitter page:

The second update will add even more fan-favorite worlds, including Olympus Coliseum, where you hopefully won’t have to smash any barrels. In addition, this update will enable use of the PlayStation Move controller, allowing for even more immersion. Even more worlds are teased, so we’ll see what else Square Enix has in store for this experience. There’s certainly a deep well to choose from, and the options are almost limitless.

Now, it should be noted that Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience is not a game per se. It’s much more of an “experience,” in which you passively experience iconic moments from the series’ past, though there is a degree of interactivity. The first part was originally set to release in December 2018, right before Kingdom Hearts III launched. Then it got hit with delay after delay before finally seeing release in February 2019. Hopefully this second part doesn’t get hit with similar pushback.

2019 has been one of the biggest years for Kingdom Hearts fans. Of course, the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III finally released to strong sales and positive reviews. There will also be some new DLC coming, though it won’t make it until the end of 2019, if it releases in 2019 at all. It will not only include some intriguing new story content, but some extra-challenging new boss battles, as well. The VR experience is only the cherry on top.

The second part of Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will release on July 25, 2019 exclusive for the PlayStation VR.