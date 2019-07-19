While many gamers’ eyes are on Infinity Ward and what it’s doing with this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, professional Call of Duty players are still finishing up the season with Treyarch’s Black Ops 4. This weekend, from July 19-21 in Miami, Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Center, teams will gather for the Call of Duty World League Finals ahead of the Championships set to take place next month in Los Angeles, California.

Friday, July 19, will host the All-Star Match at 8:00 pm Eastern. For this game, fans voted on who they wanted to see play, the top four players competing in the the All-Star Match. Call of Duty World League analysts then chose captains for each team (Division A’s is Dylan ‘Attach’ Price, and Division B’s captain is Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat). This is an exciting opportunity to see fan-favorite players from various teams come together in what is sure to be an exciting match.

The full schedule of games for Saturday and Sunday hasn’t been set yet, as teams are still competing for their spots today, but the World League website will be updating with scheduled matches as they are made available.

You can watch all the action on the Call of Duty Twitch channel below:

You can also catch the Call of Duty World League Finals streaming in-game in Black Ops 4 on your PS4, at MLG.com, or on Twitter Live when it covers Championship Sunday on July 21.

The Call of Duty World League Finals has a prize pool of $1.25 million attached to it, and will also act as placements to whittle down the final 16 teams that will compete at the Championships on from August 14-18 in Los Angeles, California, at the UCLA Pauley Pavilion.

Will you be watching the Call of Duty World League Finals this weekend? Don’t forget that you can currently get a dynamic PS4 theme that supports the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity that helps veterans find high-quality jobs once they return to civilian life from active duty.