Psyonix, the developer behind the popular vehicle based soccer game, Rocket League, has announced that the studio will be removing all paid loot crates from the game later this year. No specific dates for when the crates will be phased out of the game have been revealed yet, but the studio’s official statement says to stay tuned for more information “in the coming months.”

Psyonix elaborated on the announcement by saying that the game’s crates will be removed in favor of a system that allows the player making the purchase to see exactly what they will be getting, as opposed to the current “paid, randomized Crates.” It also clarified that the game’s “Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop” will be following the new to-be-implemented system as well. The full statement reads as follows:

Here at Psyonix, and Epic Games as a whole, we are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for our players all over the world. In pursuit of that goal, later this year we will remove all paid, randomized Crates from Rocket League, replacing them with a system that shows the exact items you’re buying in advance. This is similar to changes implemented earlier this year by the Fortnite Save the World team. Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop items will continue to be offered for direct purchase alongside our new system. We will share more information, including timelines and roll-out specifics, in the coming months.

In other Rocket League news, the game’s Rocket Pass 3 will be extending past it’s initial end date, giving fans of the game some extra time to earn their rewards. Back in May of this year, Psyonix was acquired by Fortnite developer, Epic Games.

