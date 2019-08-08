When Bungie announced its latest Destiny 2 expansion, Shadowkeep, it also presented a number of upcoming changes to the game in the interest of keeping players together. One of those exciting features is Cross Save, which will allow players to take their Guardians onto any platform. While it isn’t quite cross play, Cross Save is a step in the right direction of connecting players no matter where they play.

Initially, players had a lot of questions that Bungie promised to clear up in time. The curtain has been lifted on Cross Save details, including when it will be launching, how to activate it, and how it affects other Guardians that you may have been using. Check out the details for Destiny 2 Cross Save below and get ready to play on any platform soon.

What is Destiny 2 Cross Save?

While it won’t let you Raid with your PC buddies while playing on your PS4, Cross Save syncs up your characters, accomplishments, and gear across platforms, so if you earn a sweet Exotic on your console, you can then use it on the PC and vice versa. Oh, and don’t worry, this feature isn’t locked behind any kind of pay wall. It’s free for everyone to use.

When Does Destiny 2 Cross Save Launch?

Players will have access to Destiny 2 Cross Save on August 21, 2019, more than a month ahead of the launch of Shadowkeep and New Light.

How Do I Activate Destiny 2 Cross Save?

First you’ll link your accounts (presumably through Bungie.net), and then choose one account to be “Active.” The Active account is then the primary account that will be linked across all platforms. So if you’ve played on both PS4 and Xbox One, you’ll need to choose one of those platforms to be the Active account.

What Platforms are Included in Destiny 2 Cross Save?

Cross Save will allow you to take your characters, gear, and accomplishments across PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam), and Stadia (when it launches).

What’s Not Included in Destiny 2 Cross Save?

Your purchases will not transfer between platforms, so if you only bought Shadowkeep on your PS4, that expansion content won’t be available on PC, Xbox One, or Stadia. You’ll have to purchase each expansion on each platform you want to play it on. Silver is also platform specific and will not merge across platforms. Players can still visit all locations in the game (including Shadowkeep’s Moon) and play basic activities like Crucible and Gambit through the free-to-play Destiny 2: New Light.

Can Destiny 2 Cross Save Merge My Accounts?

Sorry, you’ll have to select one account. There’s no merging. If you have different gear and accomplishments on one platform from another, you have to pick one account to be the “Active” account.

Does That Mean My Other Account is Lost?

Nope, it’s still there, but you’ll have to deactivate Cross Save in order to access it again. After deactivation, you’ll need to wait 90 days in order to reactivate, so make sure not to do this if you plan on using Cross Save regularly. Bungie intends for Cross Save to generally by a one-time decision to have a primary account.

What About My Clans? How Does Cross Save Impact That?

You will be included in one Destiny Clan (whichever one your Active account is part of). That Clan will become your Clan on all platforms that you play on. Active accounts take up a single slot in the player roster, so the current Clan membership cap will not be affected. Clan objectives receive progress regardless of platform played on.

Bungie knows you’ve still got some questions about Cross Save and how it will all work, and they’ve got their support team crawling the forums to add any additional info that they can. With launch in just under two weeks, we’ll be able to test this feature soon, although my own Cross Save platform of choice (Stadia) won’t be launching until later this year, so you’ll all have to test out the feature without me.

[Source: Bungie]