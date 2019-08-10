To celebrate the successful launch of Final Fantasy XIV‘s Shadowbringers expansion last month, Square Enix is running a “free login” campaign for players who’ve been inactive for at least thirty days. The campaign is live now through Friday, August 16, and allows returning players to partake in the seasonal Moonfire Faire event as well.

Details are as follows:

Eligibility

Users who have previously purchased and registered FINAL FANTASY XIV.

All registered service accounts are set as inactive during the campaign period.

Registered service account must have been inactive for at least thirty days.

Campaign Schedule

From Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. to Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:59 a.m. (PDT)

Free Login Period

Six days including the day on which users first log in. This period ends on the sixth day at 11:59 p.m. (local time). A subscription to Final Fantasy XIV is required to continue playing after the event period.

Moonfire Faire requires players to be level 30 or above. In order to get started, simply speak to Mayaru Moyaru in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa.

“This year’s event marks the return of the Eorzean Nimble Warrior course, revamped to provide yet more high-flying thrills to acrobatically adept adventurers,” wrote Square Enix. “Succeed in conquering this formidable challenge and you’ll earn not only the admiration of your audience and peers, but also the opportunity to acquire a host of exclusive seasonal item.”

Event items include:

Moonfire Hachimaki (head gear)

White Painted Moogle Mask (head)

Black Painted Moogle Mask (head)

Painted Namazu Mask (head)

White Moonfire Happi (body)

Red Moonfire Happi (body)

Black Moonfire Happi (body)

Moonfire Tabi (feet)

Portable Pool (outdoor furnishing)

Wind Chime Stand (outdoor furnishing)

Moonfire Faire Advertisement (wall-mounted)

For more on Final Fantasy XIV, check out our previous coverage.