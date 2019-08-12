Days before E3 2019, THQ Nordic unveiled plans for a Destroy All Humans! remake. Nothing has been said about the title since then, though new details will surface during gamescom next week. Before then, however, fans can start preordering the game’s two different special editions, both of which are packed with goodies. The Crypto-137 Edition is the more expensive of the two collector’s editions, costing a whopping $399.99. The DNA Collector’s Edition serves as a much cheaper option at $149.99. Preorders for both special editions are currently live on the title’s website.

Of course, the items offered in these versions of the game are all alien-themed. Need an anti-stress toy? Each of these editions will have one for you. Both will also feature their own exclusive figurines, a keychain, lithographs, and much more.

Below is a full list of everything people can expect from the Crypto-137 Edition of Destroy All Humans!:

A copy of Destroy All Humans!

Crypto-137 Figurine* 60cm / 23-inches high | 30cm / 12-inches diagonal approx.

Crypto backpack

Keychain

Six lithographs

Eye-popping anti-stress toy

Premium box 90cm * 38cm * 37* / 35-inches * 15-inches *15 approx.

All in-game Crypto skins

See all items featured in the Crypto-137 Edition in the trailer below:

The following list goes over all of the goodies packaged in the DNA Collector’s Edition:

A copy of Destroy All Humans!

Crypto’N’Cow Figurine 23cm / 9-inches high approx.

Keychain

Six lithographs

Eye-popping anti-stress toy

Premium Box 35cm * 30cm * 30cm/ 14-inches * 12-inches *12-inches approx.

All in-game Crypto skins

THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! remake does not yet have a solid launch date. However, the game is expected to hit store shelves sometime in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Perhaps a launch date will emerge during gamescom, which will begin on August 20th and come to a close on August 24th.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]