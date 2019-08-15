Gamescom Award Nominees Led by an Upcoming PlayStation Exclusive

The gamescom award nominees have been officially revealed, with many upcoming games getting some well-deserved recognition. Of the nominees, PlayStation’s very own Concrete Genie, features four spots on the list, qualifying for Best Action Adventure Game, Best Family Game, Most Original Game, and Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game.
After getting our hands on Concrete Genie this summer, its one that absolutely looks promising.
Concrete Genie will make its way to PS4 systems on October 8, 2019 at the budget price of $29.99 (or $39.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition). You can preorder from Amazon right now.
You can check out the full list of gamescom Award Nominees below:
Best Action Adventure Game
- Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
Best Action Game
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix
Best Family Game
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
Best Racing Game
- Grid, Koch Media
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
- Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo
- Wasteland 3, Koch Media
Best Simulation Game
- Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment
- NBA 2K20, 2K
- Planet Zoo, Frontier
Best Sports Game
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts
- eFootball PES 2020, Konami
- Roller Champions, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
- Desperados III, THQ Nordic
- Foundation, Polymorph Games
Most Original Game
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox One Game
- Bleeding Edge, Microsoft
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- Gears 5, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
- Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild,Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
Best Mobile Game
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Lock’s Quest, HandyGames
Best PC Game
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
What do you make of the nominees? Do any stand out to you? Let us know your thoughts!
[Source: Hollywood Reporter]
