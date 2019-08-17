Following the release of No Man’s Sky update 2.04, Hello Games has rolled out a number of small patches on the PC that are also headed to consoles. Updates 2.05, 2.06, 2.06 B, and 2.06 C fix various instances of the game crashing and resolve a number of stability issues.

The full patch notes can be found below. However, do note that not of all of these changes apply to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

2.05

Bug fixes

Fix for crashes occurring in the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of issues causing some players to experience low framerate after visiting the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a rendering related crash.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when manipulating inventory in close proximity to a high number of players.

Fixed a crash affecting VR with supersampling enabled.

Fixed a situation where network connectivity issues could prevent players from speaking to NPCs aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue where storage containers could not be accessed.

Fixed a crash affecting unsupported VR hardware.

2.06

Bug fixes

Fix for instance rendering crash.

Added improved warnings for GPU issues.

Added improved warnings for Vulkan driver support.

Fix for incorrect fullscreen or max size on 4k/scaled displays.

Fix for uninitialised render buffer returned from API.

Fix for crash when incorrect number of freighters spawn.

Fix for crash when disconnecting from Multiplayer in UI.

Fix for crash on controller remapping screen.

2.06 B

Bug fixes

Improved localisation.

Fixes for more rare crashes in Nexus.

Fixes for performance issues within the Nexus and Trading Posts.

Fixes buffer in flight memory issues during loading.

Reduced maximum base node count to allow very large bases to load better.

Reduce render memory usage to improve stability in high watermark situations.

Fix crash for older chipsets without SSE support.

Fix cockpit screens and render targets from not rendering after precise Alt-Tab issue.

Increase safety around alt-tab and windowing.

Fix for crash during some factory interactions.

Improve stability around freighters in multiplayer.

2.06 C

Bug fixes

Reduce texture quality if it is causing an out of memory error.

Don’t let the VR player punch in places they aren’t allow to use weapons.

Revert to the non-device-local heap in low memory situations.

Removed misleading version number from main menu.

We’ll update our readers when the patches are live on consoles.

[Source: Hello Games]