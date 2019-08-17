PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

No Man’s Sky Updates 2.05-2.06 Resolve More Crashing and Stability Issues

no mans sky creatures

Following the release of No Man’s Sky update 2.04, Hello Games has rolled out a number of small patches on the PC that are also headed to consoles. Updates 2.05, 2.06, 2.06 B, and 2.06 C fix various instances of the game crashing and resolve a number of stability issues.

The full patch notes can be found below. However, do note that not of all of these changes apply to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

2.05

Bug fixes

  • Fix for crashes occurring in the Space Anomaly.
  • Fixed a number of issues causing some players to experience low framerate after visiting the Space Anomaly.
  • Fixed a rendering related crash.
  • Fixed an out of memory crash.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when manipulating inventory in close proximity to a high number of players.
  • Fixed a crash affecting VR with supersampling enabled.
  • Fixed a situation where network connectivity issues could prevent players from speaking to NPCs aboard the Space Anomaly.
  • Fixed an issue where storage containers could not be accessed.
  • Fixed a crash affecting unsupported VR hardware.

2.06

Bug fixes

  • Fix for instance rendering crash.
  • Added improved warnings for GPU issues.
  • Added improved warnings for Vulkan driver support.
  • Fix for incorrect fullscreen or max size on 4k/scaled displays.
  • Fix for uninitialised render buffer returned from API.
  • Fix for crash when incorrect number of freighters spawn.
  • Fix for crash when disconnecting from Multiplayer in UI.
  • Fix for crash on controller remapping screen.

2.06 B

Bug fixes

  • Improved localisation.
  • Fixes for more rare crashes in Nexus.
  • Fixes for performance issues within the Nexus and Trading Posts.
  • Fixes buffer in flight memory issues during loading.
  • Reduced maximum base node count to allow very large bases to load better.
  • Reduce render memory usage to improve stability in high watermark situations.
  • Fix crash for older chipsets without SSE support.
  • Fix cockpit screens and render targets from not rendering after precise Alt-Tab issue.
  • Increase safety around alt-tab and windowing.
  • Fix for crash during some factory interactions.
  • Improve stability around freighters in multiplayer.

2.06 C

Bug fixes

  • Reduce texture quality if it is causing an out of memory error.
  • Don’t let the VR player punch in places they aren’t allow to use weapons.
  • Revert to the non-device-local heap in low memory situations.
  • Removed misleading version number from main menu.

We’ll update our readers when the patches are live on consoles.

[Source: Hello Games]