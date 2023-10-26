Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update Fixes Cuban Flag Mistake, Insomniac Issues Apology

A few days after the discovery, Insomniac Games is putting out a patch to change the accidental inclusion of the Cuban flag in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Earlier this week, it was discovered that a Cuban flag appeared in Miles Morales’ house instead of the Puerto Rican flag. The new patch — Version 1.001.003 — replaces the Cuban flag with the Puerto Rican one and fixes a few bugs. The patch notes are as follows:

Addressed an issue where an incorrect flag was displayed

Addressed an issue where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where The Amazing 2 Suit’s Spider logo appeared too bright

Improved stability

You can check out Insomniac Games’ apology for the error below:

Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2023

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only on the PS5?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The trailers released throughout the year showed off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.