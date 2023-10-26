Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update Fixes Cuban Flag Mistake, Insomniac Issues Apology

A few days after the discovery, Insomniac Games is putting out a patch to change the accidental inclusion of the Cuban flag in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Earlier this week, it was discovered that a Cuban flag appeared in Miles Morales’ house instead of the Puerto Rican flag. The new patch — Version 1.001.003 — replaces the Cuban flag with the Puerto Rican one and fixes a few bugs. The patch notes are as follows:
- Addressed an issue where an incorrect flag was displayed
- Addressed an issue where models would not load properly after long play sessions
- Addressed an issue where The Amazing 2 Suit’s Spider logo appeared too bright
- Improved stability
You can check out Insomniac Games’ apology for the error below:
Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only on the PS5?
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel will feature a variety of famous Spider-Man villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of which will be voiced by Candyman star Tony Todd. The trailers released throughout the year showed off some of the Symbiote’s powerful new abilities while teasing that Peter is becoming more aggressive as a result of its influence.