Microsoft executive and Xbox lead, Phil Spencer, has said that although cloud gaming is an “inevitable” part of the gaming landscape and its future, it won’t replace traditional console gaming anytime soon as that “just isn’t the world we live in today.”

Speaking to GameSpot, Spencer said that people are gaming on more devices now than ever before and they won’t simply disappear.

It’s one of the directions the industry is headed. To me, it’s about what you as a gamer want to do, and I’m not trying to tell you that owning a box that plays video games is a bad thing or that somehow that’s not needed. I think that the cloud inevitability as part of gaming is absolutely true but we have more compute devices around us than we’ve ever had, whether it’s your phone, a Surface Hub, or an Xbox. The world where compute devices are gone and it’s all coming from the cloud just isn’t the world that we live in today.

Spencer also clarified that Microsoft isn’t working on a streaming console at present, and that the company wants people to be able to play the games they want on the device(s) of their choosing.

“If you bought a big gaming PC and you like playing games there, I want to respect that and meet you where you are and bring the content and services that you want to that device,” he continued. “If you want to buy an Xbox, if you want to play Minecraft on a PlayStation, I want to make sure that comes to you there.”

Microsoft and Sony recently announced a partnership to collaborate on cloud-based solutions. The move came shortly after Google’s announcement of Stadia, which many believe the companies saw as a potential threat to their gaming business.

What do our readers think of Spencer’s comments?

[Source: GameSpot]