TimeSplitters co-creator, Steve Ellis, has said that now is a good time for a new installment in the franchise. Speaking to Video Games Chronicle, Ellis – who was recently hired by current IP owner THQ Nordic – confirmed that his mobile games studio will put development projects on hold for now while he works with the publisher.

“Personally, I always saw TimeSplitters as ‘unfinished business’,” he told Video Games Chronicle. “It was a series that was ahead of its time, from the days when shooters were all brown and games weren’t online. It feels like its time has now come, so the opportunity to work on it was hard to ignore.”

Series composer, Graeme Norgate, expressed his excitement over the prospect of a new game and told Video Games Chronicle that he hopes the original team will join hands again.

“I’m really happy it’s finally got off the ground, 14 years since the last release,” he said. “Let’s hope Steve decides to get the old band back together!”

This isn’t the first time Ellis has attempted to make TimeSplitters 4. Back in 2012, he told EDGE magazine (via Video Games Chronicle) that he spent “the whole of 2008” trying to get publishers to sign up for the game. Unfortunately, he wasn’t successful in getting companies on board for something that “tries to step away from the rules of the genre.”

According to THQ Nordic, Ellis will now “help plot the future course” for TimeSplitters.

