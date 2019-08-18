PSLS  •  News

Dragon Age 4 Lead Producer, Fernando Melo, Leaves BioWare After 12 Years

Dragon Age 4

In what is a second high profile departure for BioWare within a week, Dragon Age 4 Lead Producer Fernando Melo has announced that he’s leaving the developer after 12 years of service.

Melo revealed the news in a Twitter thread where he clarified that the decision to leave was his own, and something he’d been considering for a while. He wrote:

Anthem‘s Lead Producer, Ben Irvin, announced last Thursday that he is leaving BioWare after eight years. Irvin accepted an offer from another studio but didn’t disclose the name.

We wish Melo the best of luck in his future endeavors.