Professional boxer Claressa Shields got Fight Night fans super excited when she mentioned in two separate videos that she was contacted for a role in an upcoming Fight Night title. Shields specifically mentioned Fight Night 4 and said that the game was in development for the PlayStation 4.

“I got a call the other day and the PS4 is coming out with a Fight Night 4, I believe, and they want to have me on the game system,” she told FightHype. “I’m stoked.”

“They wanna have me in the game – Fight Night 4, yes – I’m, like, over the top,” she told her fans in another video.

Just as we all got our hopes up, Shields retracted her statement and said that while she has been contacted to star in a boxing video game, it isn’t Fight Night.

“I’m going to be in a video game with my blue hair,” she said in a clarification posted on Twitter. “I hate when I mess up and do things like that, I mess up the information but I’m definitely super excited.”

The last Fight Night title, Fight Night Champion, released in 2011 for the PS4, Xbox 360, and iOS. Like other titles in the series, the game received praise from critics and users alike. The franchise has been dormant since, despite fans pleading with publisher Electronic Arts for a new game.

Sorry for the disappointment, folks! We feel you.

As for what Shields is working on, we’ve yet to hear more about it and will keep our readers posted.

[Source: FightHype, Champside, Claressa Shields via SportsBible, ComicBook]