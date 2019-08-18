Atlus has announced that Persona 5 Royal will release in the West in Spring 2020. The launch window was revealed during the Atlus Art Exhibit 2019: Persona 5 Royal and Catherine: Full Body Showcase held in California this weekend.

Accompanying the announcement was the brief trailer below, which showcases Kasumi Yoshizawa (Cendrillon).

Reunite with the Phantom Thieves and meet their newest member, Kasumi Yoshizawa, when Persona 5 Royal launches in the West in Spring 2020!https://t.co/SylqTPEPs4 pic.twitter.com/wGArsucjx3 — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) August 17, 2019

Kasumi is voiced by Sora Amamiya. Atlus describes her as follows:

A beautiful girl who transfers to Shujin Academy the same year the protagonist moves to Tokyo. She has made outstanding achievements as a rhythmic gymnast since middle school, and Shujin Academy has great expectations for her future. She seems to admire the protagonist, but rejects the Phantom Thieves…? Whether she is an enemy or ally remains to be seen.

According to Twitter user Kalai, who attended the event, character designer Shigenori Soejima said that Kasumi’s design was inspired by Japanese heroines from his time who wore their hair in ponytails and did gymnastics. Cendrillon means Cinderella, which is something players will understand when they play the game.

Persona 5 Royal also comes with a new confidant, Takuto Maruki, who is voiced by Satoshi Hino. An official overview is as follows:

A new confidant of the Phantom Thieves. A part-time school counselor hired at the concern of the students followed by the case of a certain teacher that occurred in April at Shujin Academy. With his good listening skills and detailed advice, he is popular among the students. His arcana is “Le Consultant.”

In Japan, Persona 5 Royal will release on October 31, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.