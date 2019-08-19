New Darksiders: Genesis Trailer Revealed at gamescom

THQ Nordic released a new gamescom 2019 gameplay trailer for the fourth installment of the Darksiders franchise: Darksiders: Genesis. Funny enough, they posted the new trailer during the Stadia Connect livestream, thus announcing the game will be coming to Google Stadia as well as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Genesis stars both War and Strife, who are still reeling from the horrific aftermath of Eden, where the Four Horsemen wiped out all of the Nephilim at the behest of The Council. This time, though, they have a new assignment. They must hunt down Lucifer and his master demons. Lucifer has been giving these master demons more power to help upset the Balance, possibly permanently. If they win, they could unravel all of creation.

As you’ve probably guessed, (or you already knew) this is a prequel before the events of the first game. This is also the first time we get to see and play as Strife. (Editor’s Note: Here’s to hoping Strife gets his own starring game with a proper Darksiders IV eventually!)

Gameplay features a isometric top-down view that is unique to the series, traditionally known for its third-person action adventure style. Players will be able to swap between the swordplay of War and the gunslinging Strife at a moment’s notice during battles. Or players can team up with a friend for two-player co-op mode.

Check out the trailer below to see War and Strife in action.

Darksiders: Genesis will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia in 2019. As soon as we get a more specific release date, we will be certain to share, so stay tuned!

Have you enjoyed the Darksiders series? Are you looking forward to Darksiders: Genesis?