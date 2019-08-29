Death Stranding will have quite a few cameos, what with Geoff Keighley, and directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn confirmed to appear. But when Kojima’s not calling on industry friends to cameo in his games, he’s out doing cameos himself. Earlier in the year, Kojima’s personal assistant shared photos of him on Twitter. In the photos, the Creative Director is seen providing voice work for a project for “the other Sam” not connected to Death Stranding. Evidently, that “other Sam” is Sam Lake of Remedy. That other project? Control. That’s right, folks. Kojima makes an appearance in Remedy’s latest title, or at least his voice does.

See the photos of Kojima recording for Control in the tweet linked below:

He managed to do some voice recording for the other Sam (not for DS) https://t.co/Pq6pYLNR6f — Ayako (Touchy!) (@Kaizerkunkun) March 19, 2019

Kojima assumes the role of Control’s Dr. Yoshimi Tokui. When protagonist Jesse Faden enters “Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience,” Kojima’s voice provides the narration. According to dragonddarkPSN, who shared video of Kojima’s cameo, Communications Manager at Kojima Productions, Aki Saito, is the person heard interpreting the narration.

Check out the video below to see just how the cameo turned out:

In the guided experience, Dr. Tokui advises Jesse to close her eyes, then awake on an empty beach. In moving forward, she comes across trees, “ocean trees.” Or, maybe, these trees actually represent a metaphor for how Jesse pushes people away. Jesse is then instructed to talk to the trees about how they deserve love. Apparently, and this is according to Dr. Tokui, the trees are in agreement. Afterwards, the trees will find love with other trees. Or shrubs, should that be what the trees prefer. Honestly, it gets even more wonderfully strange from here. For those unable to or uninterested in playing Control, the whole video definitely warrants a watch.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Death Stranding hits the PS4 in a few months on November 8th. Might Sam Lake return the favor and feature in a special appearance of some sort? We’ll have to wait and see.

[Source via PC Gamer]