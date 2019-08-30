Atlus has released a new trailer revealing some of the new locations that’ll be included in Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. As opposed to being set mostly in Tokyo this time around, The Phantom Thieves will go to various other places in Japan, including Okinawa, Osaka, Sapporo, Shibyya, and Sendai. According to the trailer, more information will be revealed about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers on October 24, 2019.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is a Warriors-style spin-off of the Persona series. The game was revealed back in April, right after Atlus first showcased Persona 5 Royal. With Koei Tecmo and Omega Force working with P-Studio and Atlus, fans can expect a title that honors the original source material. Unlike the series it stems from though, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will be more of an action-heavy hack-and-slash game. (Leading up to the game’s reveal, many fans speculated that the game’s original teaser title P5S indicated that Atlus would be bringing Persona 5 to the Nintendo Switch, however, that wasn’t the case.)

In recent years, Koei Tecmo has partnered with a number of studios to produce Warriors spin-off games for Dragon Quest, One Piece, and even some popular Nintendo franchises. This will be the first time the team is taking a crack at the Persona series. Atlus has released a number of spinoff Persona titles over the years, the most recent being Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.

Persona is widely popular with gamers worldwide. Sega just revealed that the series has collectively sold over 10 million copies since its start with Revelations: Persona on the PlayStation. The latest entry, Persona 5, has been the most popular in the series, with over 2.4 million copies sold as of April 2019. While the games have been around for a long time now, the series wouldn’t adopt many of the systems and mechanics that set it apart and made it popular until Persona 3 on the PS2 in 2006.

