The first Persona title debuted back in 1996 with Revelations: Persona for the PlayStation. Since then, the franchise has seen considerable growth, achieving incredible mainstream success the world over. All of this success has resulted in the series reaching a new sales milestone, one worthy of celebration. According to Atlus, via a report on the Persona Channel, the acclaimed JRPG games have moved 10 million units worldwide.

As of April 2019, Persona 5 counts as the most successful of Persona releases, having sold approximately 2.4 million copies since its launch. This impressive figure has likely rose in the many months since then, considering how often the title appears in online and retail sales. The franchise itself stands to further its success once new installments begin launching in the future.

Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced version of Persona 5, is slated to release in Japan on October 31st. It’s currently scheduled to come West on an unspecified date in spring 2020, according to an announcement made during the Atlus Art Exhibit 2019, recently held in Los Angeles. Persona 5 Royal aims to accomplish more than offer mere improvements. The new iteration will also debut additional characters, such as Kasumi Yoshizawa, a new member of the Phantom Thieves, and a confidant named Takuto Maruki.

Interestingly, Persona 5 Royal isn’t the only new entry on the franchise’s horizon. Atlus has additional plans to launch Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. Development will not be led by the usual team, however. Instead, Omega Force, the studio best known for Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors, is taking the lead. As such, Persona 5 Scramble means to provide quite the different experience compared to its predecessors. Perhaps the most notable difference seems evident in this title’s being an action-RPG, indicating its gameplay will differ considerably from Persona entries of the past.

[Source: Persona Channel via Persona Central]