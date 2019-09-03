With preloading now live for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s beta, which kicks off this week, Ubisoft unveiled a host of news about the upcoming title. This new information includes an overview of what fans should expect from Breakpoint’s Year 1 post-launch content. In addition, the publisher announced a companion tome, set to launch just a few weeks after the game on October 31st. The World of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is a 358-page hardcover work, doubling as both an art book and reference book. Its vast array of contents means it also works as a lore book.

Future Press, the publishing house behind the Dark Souls trilogy compendium, is publishing the Ghost Recon: Breakpoint book, which has a price tag of $39.99 attached. Amazon already has The World of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint available for preorder. Additionally tucked inside the packaging will be a code for exclusive cosmetic DLC items, and a poster of the game world, Auroa, with all points of interest marked.

Get a look at the cover art below, courtesy of the product’s Amazon listing:

The lore book portion of the Future Press tome will guide fans through the backgrounds of Breakpoint’s major characters, including the player character Nomad and Jon Bernthal’s Walker. As such, a history of how the cast of characters are all connected through Ghost Team will receive an in-depth explanation.

On the art side of things, this Ghost Recon companion will showcase concept art. The art will most notably consist of works that helped shape the “futuristic utopian vision” of Breakpoint’s fictional Auroa setting.

Finally, as a reference book, the Future Press publication is set to detail every weapon, vehicle, piece of technology, and more featured within the upcoming Ubisoft title. Apparently, the book will even help players better understand the game’s survival systems.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint launches in a few weeks on October 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.