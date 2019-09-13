The topics of difficulty and accessibility have sparked much controversy among gamers and video game critics. Notoriously difficult games like Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Nioh have been the focus of the conversation, with many criticizing them for being too difficult. With that in mind, don’t expect the upcoming Nioh 2 to pull any punches, as it will not feature an easy mode. Instead, players are encouraged to utilize the game’s multiplayer feature to summon help for difficult areas.

According to the game’s producer Fumihiko Yasuda at Tokyo Game Show 2019, there are things in place to assist players with the game’s difficulty. He said:

The game is a so-called Masocore game, so we want the difficulty to be the same for everyone, even if you may be able to see people beat the bosses on YouTube and that sort of stuff. Yet we do have things to help out players, for example the Benevolent Graves and three-player multiplayer, and we do think those will be a big helping hand for people to beat the game

As Yasuda mentioned, the game will feature Benevolent Graves, which will allow players to summon a ghost to help them out as part of the game’s asynchronous multiplayer. Aside from that, you’re able to summon an actual player to assist with bosses, much like the original game.

After Nioh 2’s announcement at E3 2018, the community has been wondering when they’ll be able to get their hands on it. It doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s set for sometime at the beginning of 2020. Of course, we’ll keep you updated with its release date when we find out more.

What do you make of Yasuda-san’s comments about the game’s difficulty? Will you be picking it up when it releases next year? Let us know!

[Source: Twinfinite]