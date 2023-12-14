Rise of the Ronin Preorders Available Now

Rise of the Ronin Preorders

By Rebecca Smith

PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin preorders are available now after the bonuses were revealed at The Game Awards. Two editions of the game are available — the standard edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition, and there are three months to get your preorders in ahead of the game’s March 22, 2024 release date.

What are the Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses?

Regardless of whether players order the standard edition or Digital Deluxe Edition through the PlayStation Store, the pre-order bonuses are early access to the following in-game content:

  • Iga Ninja’s Armor Set
  • Iga Ninja’s Katana
  • Four extra combat styles:
    • Hayabusa-ryu for Katana
    • Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata
    • Nioh-ryu for Katana
    • Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana

The standard edition is priced at $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 and is available both digitally and at retail. The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99/ £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980. No physical special edition of the game has been revealed so far.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with a copy of the game as well as the following items:

  • Bando Warrior Armor set
  • Japanese Formal Wear set
  • Iga Ninja’s Staff
  • Toyokuni Paired Swords
  • Digital soundtrack
  • Digital art book

The action-RPG heads back to Japan during 1863. Following the decline of the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate, Japan enters a period of oppression and stagnation. As a Ronin, players are tasked with helping to shape the future of Japan in the midst of the chaotic environment.

The trailer shown off at The Game Awards gave a glimpse at gameplay and seemed to reinforce the rumors that Team Ninja’s game had drawn inspiration from Assassin’s Creed and Ghost of Tsushima. Horses and gliders let players explore late-Edo Japan, while combat will involve melee weapons like swords and spears, and ranged weapons like firearms and thrown weapons.

