Rise of the Ronin Preorders Available Now

PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin preorders are available now after the bonuses were revealed at The Game Awards. Two editions of the game are available — the standard edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition, and there are three months to get your preorders in ahead of the game’s March 22, 2024 release date.

What are the Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses?

Regardless of whether players order the standard edition or Digital Deluxe Edition through the PlayStation Store, the pre-order bonuses are early access to the following in-game content:

Iga Ninja’s Armor Set

Iga Ninja’s Katana

Four extra combat styles: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata Nioh-ryu for Katana Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana



The standard edition is priced at $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 and is available both digitally and at retail. The Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99/ £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980. No physical special edition of the game has been revealed so far.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with a copy of the game as well as the following items:

Bando Warrior Armor set

Japanese Formal Wear set

Iga Ninja’s Staff

Toyokuni Paired Swords

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

The action-RPG heads back to Japan during 1863. Following the decline of the ruling Tokugawa Shogunate, Japan enters a period of oppression and stagnation. As a Ronin, players are tasked with helping to shape the future of Japan in the midst of the chaotic environment.

The trailer shown off at The Game Awards gave a glimpse at gameplay and seemed to reinforce the rumors that Team Ninja’s game had drawn inspiration from Assassin’s Creed and Ghost of Tsushima. Horses and gliders let players explore late-Edo Japan, while combat will involve melee weapons like swords and spears, and ranged weapons like firearms and thrown weapons.