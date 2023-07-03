PS5 Exclusive Rise of the Ronin Reportedly Similar to Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin’s Creed

According to a reliable leaker, upcoming PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin sought inspiration from the likes of Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed. Screenshots from the game as well as its release window have also been leaked.

When will Rise of the Ronin release?

TheSnitch — who’s made quite a name for themselves with accurate leaks — claims that ROTR gameplay will borrow elements from both Assassin’s Creed and Ghost of Tsushima. The latter itself has been likened to Ubisoft’s tentpole franchise from time to time. We’re told to expect some similarities with Dark Souls as well, but it doesn’t look like we’re talking about difficulty here.

According to the leak, Rise of the Ronin will come with multiple difficulty settings, romance options, and s skill and technique tree. A screenshot of the skill and technique tree has also been shared, but we won’t publish that here for obvious reasons. Intrigued souls can check it out on Reddit.

As far as a release window is concerned, TheSnitch claims that Rise of the Ronin is currently planned for Q1 2024, and that Team Ninja is busy improving the game’s fidelity. As we’ve come to expect, Rise of the Ronin will come with both performance and quality modes.

Last but not least, Rise of the Ronin will reportedly come with plenty of side quests and missions for those who love to explore.