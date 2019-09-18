While we don’t know a ton about Sucker Punch’s upcoming samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima, we do know it looks absolutely stunning from what we’ve seen so far. Even when it was first shown way back at Paris Games Week in 2017, its visuals were impressive. And based on SIE boss Shuhei Yoshida’s recent reaction to the game’s graphics, it seems Ghost of Tsushima might be looking even better now. Yoshida said he was left impressed by how the game looks. In fact, he specifically said that he was “overwhelmed” and it’s more beautiful than actual Japanese scenery.

Yoshida expressed his love for the game by saying:

Ghost of Tsushima is also great. I’m overwhelmed by graphics. When I play with it, it is so beautiful that my hands stop. There are many scenes that make Japanese scenery 1.2 times more beautiful.

Currently, it’s unknown when Ghost of Tsushima will release. Several reports suggest that it still has a ways to go before completion, with a possible 2020 release date. Although, as of July 2019, developer Sucker Punch was still hiring for the project, so it could be further off than you might think. Sucker Punch and Sony have been quiet throughout the game’s development, giving us few updates about its release schedule as focus has been on Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part II. It could even be a cross generational game, releasing for the PS4 and PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima will focus on samurai melee combat and will take place in an open world setting. Although Sucker Punch is no stranger to making open world games, its new project seems to be a huge departure for the company and we’re excited to see how it turns out.

[Source: The PlayStation Brahs]