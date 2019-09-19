Today, developer Gunfire Games unleashed yet another free update for Remnant: From the Ashes. This time, players can uncover new secrets and confront the horrors of a brand-new dungeon, Leto’s Lab. The update is available now across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

In launching the update for Leto’s Lab content, Gunfire Games also let loose a trailer. Get a glimpse of what to expect from Leto’s Lab in the video below:

With Leto’s Lab, players can take on a new adventure inside of the Research Station Alpha. While venturing through the dungeon, fans are bound to encounter a number of puzzles and combat challenges. One combat experience will have players facing off against a new boss. This update for Remnant: From the Ashes will also provide additional insight into the game’s mysterious background, as well as the World Stones.

Earlier in the month, Gunfire Games updated the title with a different type of DLC, a free Adventure mode. In Adventure Mode, players have the option of “re-rolling” the Ruined Earth, Rhom, and Yaesha biomes, allowing them to explore the world in a new fashion without having to restart the experience. Should players choose to re-roll at the World Stone, they’ll find themselves coming face to face with new enemies, world bosses, and fresh dungeons to wander into.

Remnant: From the Ashes‘ post-apocalyptic setting offers fans of survival action a different type of experience to explore. It launched late last month to generally favorable reviews. Quite a few of them lauded the challenging gameplay and immersive world. Our review of Gunfire Games’ latest awarded the title with an 8 out of 10. Most notably, our praise went to the game’s gunplay and unique brand of storytelling.

Remnant: From the Ashes is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Gunfire Games]