October 1 is a huge day for Destiny 2, launching both the Shadowkeep expansion as well as the massive free-to-play base version of the game, New Light. It will also bring a host of changes to the game, overhauling the armor system, the Power climb, and more, all brought in by update 2.6.0.1. Ahead of that launch and new update, Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down for an extended 24-hour maintenance.

Starting at 9:45 AM PDT/1 PM EDT on September 30, the Destiny 1 and Destiny 1 servers will be taken offline. Bungie.net and all API features (such as first-party and third-party Destiny apps) will be unavailable. Maintenance will last 24 hours (and 15 minutes), and the servers will come back online around 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT on October 1. At this time, Shadowkeep and New Light will be available.

Destiny 2 update 2.6.0.1 should go live at some point during the maintenance window, allowing all players to preload ahead of the servers returning. Make sure you’ve cleared enough space on your hard drive and have your PS4 set to automatically download updates in rest mode, or you can manually check the Bungie Help Twitter for more information on when the update is ready.

For a couple of hours during the initial launch, maintenance will still be ongoing, so players should expect to face some potential sign-in issues and other hiccups for the first couple of hours. Plenty of Destiny fans will be jumping in to get their hands on Shadowkeep, and even more new Guardians will be joining with the free-to-play New Light. Full maintenance is expected to conclude around 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT on October 1, and the Destiny 2 update 2.6.0.1 patch notes should be made available at some point during the maintenance window.

It’s an exciting time for Destiny as Bungie is launching the start of a five-year vision for the game, effectively signaling that we probably won’t be getting Destiny 3 for quite a while (if at all). Bungie has already outlined what to expect in the next couple of months during the Season of the Undying, and the studio has a lot more on the horizon for the coming seasons. New Light also presents an opportunity for new players to come into the Destiny universe and get a massive amount of content completely free.

See you on the Moon, Guardians!