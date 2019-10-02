PlayStation Bringing Playable Nioh 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and More to EGX 2019

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation UK team will be bringing playable demos for some of the platform’s biggest upcoming exclusive games to the UK-based EGX gaming convention. With hand-on time available with anticipated titles such as Nioh 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR we’re not sure how attendees plan to squeeze in visits to any additional stands.

As confirmed on the official EGX website, those in attendance at this month’s EGX 2019 will get to see gameplay footage from Hideo Kojima’s impending independent debut Death Stranding, but, perhaps more excitingly, also get to enjoy playable demos for a whole host of upcoming games.

Here are those titles and a little bit about each of them:

Dreams

Little Big Planet developer Media Molecule brings us their latest game to be powered by player creativity. Attendees can either jump in and start creating 3D worlds independently or book into a “Creative Workshop” run by the developers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

EGX 2019 visitors can play a few rounds of multiplayer in the latest entry into Activision’s behemoth military shooter franchise.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Players will don a (hopefully not sweaty) PlayStation VR headset to embody billionaire Tony Stark and become iconic Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man. In the playable demo, players are said to battle Iron Man’s “greatest foes” in an effort to save the entire world.

Nioh 2

After steeling themselves for a challenge, brave attendees can elect to visit Sengoku-era Japan in Souls-like game Nioh 2. We thought the original was good, but the sequel to Team Ninja’s action RPG looks like it could be even better.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

This asymmetrical multiplayer shooter comes from Illfonic, the folks behind the similarly-styled Friday the 13th: The Game, and casts one player as the eponymous Predator who’s tasked with hunting down and killing a team of human players in the jungles of South America.

Concrete Genie

The release of this PS4 exclusive is right around the corner now, but those in attendance can put the game’s magic painting mechanics to the test and decide if they want to pick the complete action-adventure game up when it launches on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

With Marvel’s Avengers also scheduled to be playable at EGX 2019, it certainly looks like gamers will be getting their money’s worth when purchasing a ticket to this year’s show.