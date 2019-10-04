New songs and updates in Beat Saber just keep coming, this time with the smaller Panic! at the Disco Music Pack, featuring four songs from the hit rock band. The pack is available to download across all platforms for $6.99 right now. The track list is as follows:

The Greatest Show

Victorious

Emperor’s New Clothes

High Hopes

The Beat Saber Twitter account announced the addition of the music pack along with a brief video showing the new game environment and preview of the note path for “High Hopes.”

Beat Saber has received numerous track packsfeaturing music from artists like Imagine Dragons, Noisestorm, K/DA, and others. Developer These music packs are a healthy mix of free and paid songs, giving players a wide variety of tracks to choose from whether they want to pay any extra money or not. In addition to new music, the game has seen numerous updates that have improved the game and a heart-pounding Expert + difficulty mode for the hardcore players out there.

Beat Saber was the first VR title to surpass one million copies sold, making it a huge success for Beat Games. And it constantly finds its way towards the number one spot on the PlayStation Store’s top downloads list month-after-month. We’ll likely see continued support for years to come, if its current success is any indication.

