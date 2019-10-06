Crystal Dynamics’ Lead Combat Designer, Vince Napoli, has said that the newly revealed Marvel’s Avengers character, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, possesses melee combat abilities unlike any other fighter in the game. Kamala’s move set has her stretching her polymorphic abilities to the limit, enabling her to create dynamic attack arcs.

Napoli explained:

Of all the heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, Ms. Marvel takes the crown when it comes to pure melee combat. More than any other character, making use of Ms. Marvel’s extensive move set, that includes specialized dodge, sprinting, charged and combo attacks, is crucial to playing her well. Played at her most optimal, Kamala has complete control over the battlefield in a way that no other hero can match. Her ranged polymorphic ability in particular allows her to grab and manipulate enemies by moving them around in every dimension. Her unique abilities allow her to fling enemies high into the air, toss them over her head, or direct them into other enemies, all from a great a distance.

But really mastering Ms. Marvel all comes down to not just exercising precise control over what attacks are used and when, but making use of her iconic Embiggen ability, which can be activated at any time. Lovingly dubbed ‘mini-Embiggen,’ this ability allows Ms. Marvel to automatically dodge incoming attacks, counter enemy attacks w/precision timing, & seamlessly increase her attack reach & impact at any time, all without interrupting her current attack!