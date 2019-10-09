The last couple of years have seen Braniac finally get his due outside of comics, thanks to Injustice 2 and Krypton. (Poor Krypton.) In NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice 2, the famous Superman rogue serves as the primary antagonist, leading the charge on an invasion of Earth. Now Braniac’s acclaimed depiction in the sequel is being immortalized by Prime 1 Studio. Yes, the Japan-based collectible manufacturer has another pricey statue on the horizon. This one, like many others, certainly seems as is it’ll be worth every penny, though.

Prime 1 Studio is producing two versions of the Braniac Injustice 2 figure, both of which stand approximately 30 inches tall. The standard edition costs $999, and is currently up for preorder on Prime 1 Studio’s website. Its product specifications are listed below:

Statue Size approximately 30 inches tall [H: 75cm W: 37.8cm D: 63.8cm Max width: 140.1 cｍ (with tentacles stretched to the side)]

One (1) designed theme base with a LED light-up function

Four (4) different types of tentacles head

Meanwhile, the “EX Version,” limited to a quantity of 200, is a tad more expensive, costing $1,049. The product specifications for this iteration of the Braniac figurines are as follows:

Statue Size approximately 30 inches tall [H: 75cm W: 37.8cm D: 63.8cm Max width: 140.1 cｍ (with tentacles stretched to the side)]

One (1) designed theme base with a LED light-up function

Four (4) different types of tentacles head

One (1) alternate Portrait with different facial expression (Exclusive Version Only)

Get a closer look at the Prime 1 Studio Brainiac statue in the image gallery below:

Brainiac Injustice 2 Statue from Prime 1 Perfectly Depicts the Alien AI WATCH GALLERY

At present, there’s no word on whether NetherRealm is developing a third Injustice entry. However, a bit of DC villainy will join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster once Joker’s DLC launches in January 2020.

Both versions of the Injustice 2 figure from Prime 1 Studio are expected to begin shipping between October 2020 and February 2021.

