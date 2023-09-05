Mortal Kombat 1 Photos Show the Great Hall and Sun Do Stages

NetherRealm Studios has detailed two more maps set to arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 when the game releases on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What are some of the Mortal Kombat 1 stages?

The first arena, the Great Hall in Empress Sindel’s palace, is a pristine and ornately decorated room filled with gold decorations and purple ribbons throughout. The stage also features a giant opening in the center to allow for sun to come in, showing off the royal room in full.

Gilded and ornate, the Great Hall in Empress Sindel's palace dazzles visitors with its spectacular display of Outworld's wealth and power.



The sun-drenched halls that last through the day and into the afternoon are truly a sight to behold. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/7yhZ3le9Kt — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 5, 2023

The second map, the city of Sun Do, is the capital city of Outworld, and home to Sindel’s palace. This map is outside and features a bustling crowd and fireworks that go off in the night.

Capital city of Outworld and home to Empress Sindel's palace, Sun Do is a grand melting pot of the realm's cultures and races.



By day, Sun Do is bustling with crowds. By night, the most spectacular display can be seen for miles. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/W8uwZmYY1d — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 4, 2023

The two new stages join a handful of other maps that NetherRealm Studios has been teasing leading up to the game’s release. These include places like the Wu Shi Academy, Johnny Cage’s Malibu Dreamhouse, Living Forest, and the Fire Temple, home of Liu Kang. Almost all of these have been in previous trailers, but only briefly shown during the various beatdowns and brawls. Some are reimagined classics, while others are completely new, as compiled by dataminer thethiny.