Mortal Kombat 1’s Nitara Will Be Portrayed By Megan Fox

Mortal Kombat 1‘s roster leak unveiled that Nitara was going to be part of the main cast. NetherRealm Studios has now officially confirmed her role in the game, and even released a trailer showing how actor Megan Fox is portraying the character.

Nitara will mark Megan Fox’s return to a vampiric character

Fox spoke more about the winged fighter in the reveal trailer. She said it was cool to be in the game, and that the role forced her to tap into parts of herself that make her uncomfortable. Fox also praised the series, calling it “one of the greatest video games of all time.”

Fox has also talked about Mortal Kombat in the past, too. She told People in May 2021 that she and her partner Machine Gun Kelly played Mortal Kombat 11 and she “crushed him” in the many matches they played. Fox also noted in May 2016 that she wanted to play Kitana in a Mortal Kombat movie. And while not Kitana, Fox has a history of playing vampires like Nitara, as evidenced by the 2009 cult horror hit Jennifer’s Body and 2021’s Night Teeth.

The trailer only showed mere snippets of Nitara gameplay, so it’s unclear exactly how she will play, despite Mortal Kombat 1 being about one week away from its early access release. However, she seems to have more aerial utility than some of the other fighters, as she has a dive kick and can activate her Fatal Blow while in the air. And as is the case with many of the other fighters from the 3D era, Nitara hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

NetherRealm has dabbled with casting Hollywood stars in the past. Aside from the few guest characters, Ronda Rousey voiced Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11, a performance many criticized for being wooden and lifeless.

There were rumors noting Fox would be in the next Mortal Kombat, as well, albeit as a different character. Colin Moriarty from the Sacred Symbols podcast stated that Fox would be Mileena in the next game. His source also noted that rapper Travis Scott would also be in Mortal Kombat 1, but that hasn’t been proven true or false yet.