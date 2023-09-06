Mortal Kombat 1 Launch Roster Leaked by Early Player

A player who snagged an early copy of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch has ended up leaking the game’s launch roster. It’s currently unclear how they got their hands on the game so we can’t say if a retailer has broken street date somewhere, but you might want to mute all things MK1 if you want to avoid spoilers.

Mortal Kombat 1 roster leak irks fans

We won’t share any images or information here, but the leak comes from Reddit user rearisen. Some of their posts have been scrubbed but we’re not sure if NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. have been issuing copyright strikes or if the user wants to avoid any repercussions. Worth nothing that a player recently stole copies of Starfield and leaked the game’s info ahead of release, which resulted in him being arrested for felony theft and facing a lengthy sentence.

Nevertheless, images of the roster are now all over gaming forums and social media, and can still be seen at the link above at the time of this writing. A number of players have expressed their disappointment over an increasing number of game leaks.

Other than the launch roster, the leaker also shared their impressions of Mortal Kombat 1’s Switch performance, and it isn’t exactly good news. From the footage that we’ve seen and from what the leaker has said, MK1 struggles on the handheld.