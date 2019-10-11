ARK: Survival Evolved just received an update across all platforms, adding new Genesis Chronicles event content that will lead to the release of the Genesis expansion. On PS4, the update will set you back 13 GB. The update will add Explorer Notes, armor, and more, and is available to download right now. The Explorer Notes are a window into the future expansion, tying it and the wider ARK narrative together.

Developer Studio Wildcard issued a statement about the update and the future of ARK:

Leading up to the release of Genesis we will begin to include Genesis-related Explorer Notes on The Island, Scorched Earth, and Aberration. Survivors with the cosmetic HLN-A will find some explorer notes provide a glimpse of what to expect in the forthcoming Genesis expansion — and how it all fits into the larger ARK story. If you want to unlock a new set of skins for your armour, be sure to collect them all!

Survivors, At approximately 10AM PST we will begin redeployment of the Official Network to prepare for Genesis Chronicles. Approximate patch sizes 13GB (PS4), 4.7GB (XBOX) PC: https://t.co/dlxu5c4Zgu

PS4: https://t.co/apV5h9emxF

Xbox: https://t.co/QSsh6OoFTP pic.twitter.com/f9vRsDRI7U — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) October 10, 2019



The game’s most recent patch notes can be found below:

ARK SURVIVAL EVOLVED PATCH NOTES

Cryopods are now able to be crafted at obelisk

Added HLN-A Explorer Notes 1-5 for Genesis Chronicles

Added Corrupted Avatar Armor helmet for Genesis Chronicles

While the patch notes are brief, the update’s contents are tied to ARK’s Genesis Chronicles event, which is live now and will run until December. Throughout the event, ARK will periodically add new Explorer Notes and Skins, leading up to the release of the Genesis expansion in December 2019. A specific release date for Genesis on PS4 has not been specified by Studio Wildcard, so stay tuned for more information about that.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available on PS4 right now.

[Source: Express, GameSpot]