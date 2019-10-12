The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann has said that the upcoming game’s new enemy type, the Shamblers, haven’t been added on a whim, and that their inclusion will make sense in the lore’s context.

“In the first game, there is all this documentation about the different stages [of the infection],” Druckmann told the PlayStation Blog. “Now we have to justify why there are different stages. Why are there mutations of these things? Without getting into it here, there is something about the environment and how much time has passed that has allowed these mutations to occur.”

Druckmann went on to explain how the Shamblers will make combat encounters more intense.

“We have Runners that close the distance quickly,” he continued. “We have Clickers that move slowly but are one-hit kills. Shamblers provide this area of attack, where they have this cloud of gaseous acid that burns materials around it. It burns your skin. The way you saw it in this demo is that they’re mostly on their own. It gets really interesting because you have a cloud that hurts you when you enter it, but it also blocks your view, then Runners burst through it. So the combinations get really interesting.”

Players will get to take on the Shamblers with Ellie’s new combat abilities and upgrade system when The Last of Us Part II comes out on February 21, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and stay tuned for updates.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]