Over the weekend, the world of Fortnite was sucked into a black hole. Fans spent two days without being able to log into the game, but, thankfully, it’s returned. And it’s returned in a big way, too. Epic Games unleashed Fortnite: Chapter 2, a free update that most notably features a new map. On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Chapter 2 update clocks in at around 20GB. Meanwhile, the PC version takes up about 15GB of space.

Check out the Fortnite: Chapter 2 launch trailer in the following tweet from Epic:

Drop into a New World Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

As with all new seasons of Fortnite, the latest brings in a bevy of new content and another Battle Pass. The Battle Pass for Chapter 2: Season 1 consists of over 100 rewards, according to Fortnite Insider. The new rewards include pickaxes, gliders, skins, toys, emotes, and so much more.

Of course, the talk of the town is the brand-new map, which players must explore to fully uncover each region. Unfortunately, many of the specific details players are most interested in learning about have not yet been unveiled by Epic. Thus, it seems many fans are patiently awaiting patch notes of some kind. But, who knows? Perhaps Epic’s secrecy is for the best. Maybe players’ exploring the map and gameplay systems without knowing what to expect is a part of what the studio had in store for Chapter 2 all along.

[Source: Epic Games via Fortnite Insider, Lucas7yoshi on Twitter]