Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight has been haunting online servers for the last three years. Every so often, the developer gives fans and newcomers another reason to jump into the horrors of the asymmetrical experience. It appears Behaviour will soon take things a step further and release a new edition of the game. This is according to an ESRB rating for the aptly titled Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition, listed as coming to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

Unsurprisingly, the title still has an “M” for Mature rating. The Nightmare Edition’s rating doesn’t offer any clues, contextual or otherwise, as to what the latest version will entail, however. In fact, its “Rating Summary” is verbatim that of the one featured on Dead by Daylight’s original ESRB listing.

Given the way in which new editions of games typically work, it’s fair to assume the Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition will package in all of the title’s post-launch content. If so, Behaviour Interactive has plenty to offer. In addition to DLC specific to Dead by Daylight’s universe, the game continues to receive a host of licensed content. The addition of Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Scream’s Ghostface serve as a few notable examples. Just recently, Stranger Things‘ Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington joined the fray.

With the ESRB rating live online, it’s likely a matter of time before Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition gets an official unveiling. Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Definitive Edition recently underwent a similar cycle of public awareness, going from ratings board leaks to an official announcement in only a matter of months.

Dead by Daylight is out now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: ESRB via SegmentNext]